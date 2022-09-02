Leo Ferguson and Jack Ryan couldn't be more familiar with each other's playing styles.
The two have played rugby union together since under 9s with Orange Emus and St Stanislaus' College before a 2020 colts premiership with the former.
Advertisement
But it wasn't until the last year that the talented sportsmen had to play the other with Ferguson representing Eastern Suburbs and Ryan at the Manly Marlins.
Now they're pitted against each other in a Sydney Rugby Union first grade colts grand final on Saturday morning.
Coming into it, Easts were victorious 28-26 against Manly in round nine before the Marlins won 17-15 at Coogee Oval in the first round of finals.
For Ferguson, the prospect of playing against his mate is exciting, and the flanker isn't afraid to find the five-eighth off a scrum or line-out.
"It's been a bit different ... (but) it's always good coming up against your mates, you always try and got a bit harder when they're on the opposite side of the field," he said.
"I always try to look for him and try and put a shot on but it's good playing against Jack because he's a gun player himself."
Ryan agreed it's a perfect scenario to be playing his mate in the big dance, but he probably won't go looking for the flanker - unless the opportunity is there of course.
"It's special coming up against Leo, playing footy with each other from a young age, every year till last year we had been in the same team for eight years," he said.
"I try to get away from him a bit off line-outs, maybe at the bottom of the ruck I'll find him."
With both men moving to Sydney in recent years, adjustment has been an easy process for them after joining two inclusive clubs.
Ferguson described Easts as 'like another family' while Ryan found Manly to be 'very welcoming'.
The Manly five-eighth added adjusting from country rugby to Sydney as a flyhalf requires him to make decisions at a faster pace, but he's got the right troops around him to make it simple.
"It has its challenges but the team I've got helps me do my job a lot easier," he said.
Advertisement
"I play the game how I see it and the boys roll with me, in the big games moments come and you just have to step up, it's all part of it and I love doing it."
Kick off at Leichardt Oval between the two sides is at 10.45am.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.