They had to do it the hard way, but Bloomfield Tigers under 14s side are grand final bound.
After a dominant regular season where they finished first, the Tigers had to play in a sudden death final on Saturday afternoon after a 26-22 loss to Mudgee the week before.
Bloomfield embraced the challenge and never looked like losing, securing a 38-22 win over Lithgow Storm at Wade Park to book their spot in the big dance.
"I'm stoked mate and happy for them," coach Shane Powyer said.
"They put in each week - it's been a long season, there's lots of kids since we've merged into one team this year and I'm proud of them.
"They've played a grand final every year in competitive footy, we haven't won many but hopefully that'll change. We've got a few injuries but hopefully we can get on top of that and roll on."
Bloomfield were dangerous all around the park on Saturday, with Lithgow struggling to contain their big boys in the middle and speed out wide.
Rampaging lock Ravai Tulevu was impossible to bring down, scoring a hat-trick for his side while fullback Taj Jordan and Cody Hira Kau Kau were equally as electric.
While there was undoubtedly some individual brilliance, Powyer believes the team first attitude pushed them over the line.
"They just worked together as a unit and they missed that last week," he said.
"That's all they need to do and they'll win most games."
The Tigers will now head into a huge grand final, eager to knock off Mudgee after the latter's semi-final win.
Both sides have hosted some thrilling battles throughout the season, kicking things off with a 16-16 draw in round six. Bloomfield had to wood over the Dragons in round 13, scoring a 32-24 victory.
Powyer added there's plenty of motivation within his squad to make up for the finals loss.
"They'll (Bloomfield) be hungry, they're our biggest rivals," he said.
"We've played them a couple of times each year and got a draw and two wins each, it's at their home ground so we'll have to work hard but hopefully the weather's a bit kinder."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
