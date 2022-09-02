Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Cole's parents Daryl and Sasha reflect on their son's NRL selection for Penrith Panthers

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
September 2 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daryl, Ava and Jack Cole, Bailie-Rose Miller and Sasha Cole. Picture supplied

Blackboards, Papua New Guinea, 5am wake-ups and a determination like no other - they've all played a part in getting Orange's Jack Cole towards his dream NRL debut.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.