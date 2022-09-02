Blackboards, Papua New Guinea, 5am wake-ups and a determination like no other - they've all played a part in getting Orange's Jack Cole towards his dream NRL debut.
And his parents Daryl and Sasha have been there for the whole experience, so it was only fitting they were present when the five-eighth/centre heard he'd been selected by the Penrith Panthers to play the North Queensland Cowboys.
"We found out on Monday that he was going to be in squad and then we had lunch with Jack and just finished when he got a phone call from his coach saying he had to go back to training," Jack's mother Sasha recounted.
"We were getting in the car to go back home when he got a text from (Penrith first grade coach) Ivan Cleary asking to ring and he said to Jack I would like you to be in top 19.
"It was a bit surreal, we were not expecting it to happen this year at all."
Cole's achievements are not just based on talent though - there's been a significant amount of hard work go into reaching his main goal.
His parents recalled hours of dedicated from the Orange CYMS junior that put him head and shoulders above the rest.
"We've got a gym in the shed and he'd always been in there," Sasha said.
"Every second afternoon he'd get up and go to Central Fitness with his mates.
"Once he had his licence he'd get up at 5am and drive to One Strength in town. He'd always pick his mates up to go because he wanted to encourage them as well.
"You'd always see him taking a big bag of footballs up to Waratahs, kicking for hours, trying to perfect his skills."
While hard work is undoubtedly the main reason behind his rise, Cole's mindset has also played a pivotal role.
"Out in the shed he's got a blackboard wall and he's written all these quotes for motivation - some of his workouts are on there and goals on that wall," his mother added.
"He wanted to make the SG Ball side and NSW rugby league side for school, then right in middle there's a cloud saying NRL.
"To make the City side and under 19s origin, they've all been bonuses for him that he never even thought he'd make."
But in a testament to Cole's character, it's not just the on field performances his parents are delighted with.
"We're so proud of both our kids for the people they are off the field," Sasha said.
"It's just amazing to watch your child work so hard and set a goal for themselves and reach it, it's pretty amazing."
Cole's family and girlfriend will all fly to Townsville on Friday with a large 'cheer squad' ready to support him.
And while Townsville is fair trek North, it's not the furthest he's travelled for rugby league, having been a part of a tour of Papua New Guinea in 2019. His mother added this only strengthened his character.
"It certainly made him humble, to live the lifestyle we've got compared to what they've got," she said.
"The people were amazing he said, they just loved their footy and overall that atmosphere was fantastic."
By making his NRL debut, Cole joins a long list of Orange-born players to make the jump which includes Daniel and Peter Mortimer, Darren Britt, James Maloney and Jack Wighton to name a few.
The Panthers will kick off at 7.35pm on Saturday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium with Cole to appear off the bench in 17.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
