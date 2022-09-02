Nigel Staniforth is no stranger to success.
After moving to the city a decade ago, the former Shute Shield player linked up with Orange Emus in what was a big coup for the club.
Advertisement
The first two seasons were admittedly "a bit tough", but since then, he has played in seven consecutive Blowes Clothing Cup first grade grand finals.
Saturday's game against the Bathurst Bulldogs will be number eight, and Staniforth isn't any less excited than when he played in his first decider.
"I didn't think I'd be playing at this age," he said with a smile.
"I was thinking about it this morning and the reason why I'm still going, and there's such a good bunch of people at the club and they're so inclusive which is the biggest thing. Everyone's included and everyone's respected."
But not everything has been easy.
From the injury suffered by Andrew Reegan, to the death of Mark Jacobs, Staniforth said this year had been arguably the toughest one since he moved to the club
"Nothing's really fallen our way," he said.
"That's why it was so rewarding last weekend at Cowra because of all the hard work we've put in and we get one more chance at it."
The first grade outfit has also experienced a lot of turnover within its player group.
From a few last minute pull-outs before the season began, to the injury toll getting so high that they played one match without a full forward pack, Staniforth's men have had to regularly adapt.
That's why it was so pleasing for him that this week's game at Bathurst's Ashwood Park would mark the first time all season they have named an unchanged starting line-up in back-to-back weeks.
"It's been a bit hilarious because every Thursday we do a little chant when we finish training as the new players don't know what it is. So every week we've been able to stitch someone up apart from the last two weeks," he said.
"We've also got a full calibre of players on the bench. It makes life a bit easier because you're on the same wavelength."
Advertisement
One thing that has changed in recent weeks is Staniforth's kicking duties.
In years gone by and even for the majority of 2022, any time Emus would go over for a try, or were awarded a penalty deep into opposition territory, it would be Staniforth who stepped up to try and convert.
That changed a few weeks ago, with those duties being handed over to Angus Roberts.
"I was striking them alright but just not converting," Staniforth said.
Advertisement
"We've been practicing together and on the weekend, right at the last minute, I asked if he was feeling it and he said 'let's go'.
"It allows me to do a bit more of the other stuff like being captain of the team and running the attack. But if I have to step up I'll step up and be confident I can knock them over."
One thing that hasn't changed is Staniforth's desire to win and he will be hoping to end the 2022 season on a high note.
Saturday's game against the Bulldogs kicks off at 3.15pm.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.