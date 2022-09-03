After finals were cut short last year due to COVID, Orange City Netball Club (OCNC) Craig Harvey Mechanical have made the most of a new season.
The City women ensured their incredibly successful season was rewarded with a grand final appearance, defeating Vipers 50-32 in the major semi-final of Orange Netball Association's division one competition.
Advertisement
With City now receiving a week off, coach Cindy Gilchrist was ecstatic to have her side go through along with receiving a week off.
"I'm excited (to be in the grand final), it's a good win - we need the two weeks because we've got injuries and illness, out of a team of 11 we've struggled to get a full team on the court every week," she said.
The victory didn't come easy for City, who were forced to fight hard to maintain a lead every quarter.
Leading 14-10 at the first quarter and 21-18 at half-time, both teams were neck and neck.
However, tactical changes worked in favour of OCNC, who ran away with a commanding second half performance.
"The first quarter was good, then I think they (Vipers) made a change which made a difference in the second quarter and all of a sudden we were on the back foot," Gilchrist said.
"Then we made a change at half-time which consolidated the win pretty much in the first seven minutes of the third quarter, then it was just a great second half."
After an undefeated season, there's no doubt City know what it's takes to perform week in week out, with the coach indicating the next two weeks will be about ensuring everyone is fit and firing come grand final day.
"Recovery and fitness (will be the focus), all the hard work has been done it's just about getting healthy bodies on the court now," Gilchrist said.
"They know what they have to do, they don't need too much sharpening up."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.