Give the Orange High Hornets as many mid-week netball games as possible, and they'll still perform.
Whether it's Astley Cup or a Combined High School (CHS) tournament, they're always up for the challenge come Saturday.
Advertisement
And they showed how much of a difference quality match fitness makes with a 48-45 win over Life Studio in the major semi-final of Orange Netball Association's division one competition.
With the majority of the squad apart of a sixth placed finish in the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association knockout carnival at Wollongong they then had to back up against strong opposition.
Tired legs might've been a factor in the first half with Life Studio ahead but the Hornets were in the mood for a comeback.
"We had what I'd call a championship third quarter where we made up an eight goal deficit to take the front," Hornets coach Tegan Dray recalled.
"We then managed to hold onto that throughout the fourth quarter as well, it was a tight competition between both teams and was pretty much an even last quarter."
Dray believes the Wollongong campaign played a massive difference in maintaining their final quarter lead.
"Steady nerves (were the key), we've come off CHS and used that bit of experience and pressure," she said.
"We had some tough games while we were away which was really good, we needed that coming into our semi-finals so we were firing. It probably made us a little bit tired physically and mentally but we got through."
With the win over Life Studio, the Hornets will now have to channel all talent and courage to defeat Vipers in the preliminary final.
Dray added that Vipers will be tough to overcome, but as it goes with finals, anything can happen.
"Vipers are very experienced, the girls, in different combinations, have played together for a while," she explained.
"It'll be a mixture of youth versus experience but my girls are keen and excited and very happy to have made finals."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.