Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange High School Hornets defeat Life Studio 48-45 in division one minor semi-final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:15am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Dolbel and her Orange High School team-mates are through to a preliminary final. Picture by Jude Keogh

Give the Orange High Hornets as many mid-week netball games as possible, and they'll still perform.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.