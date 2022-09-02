Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

NRL premiership winner Daniel Mortimer announces his retirement from playing career

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 2 2022 - 10:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Mortimer is retiring from his playing career after a brilliant career.

Let's set the scene.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.