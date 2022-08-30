Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Five questions with Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull ahead of grand finals

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 30 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull believes 2022 grand final could match 'the best ever seen.' Picture by Jude Keogh.

How do you feel the first year of the merger between Mid-West and Woodbridge went?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.