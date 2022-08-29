Herba Salata will soon be under new ownership after Ophelia Heffernan decided to sell up shop after recently giving birth.
Dave and Emma Engleman will be taking over the business in early September.
"Dave is a pastry chef by trade, but we really enjoy this type of menu that they have. We had always loved Herba Salata," Mrs Engleman said.
"I think I was their best customer."
But if not for a second chance opportunity, it might not have eventuated for the Englemans.
"It came up for sale and we missed out because someone else put an offer in and I'd already pictured myself in there," Mrs Engleman said.
"It turned out that the offer fell through and it was available again to us so we jumped at the chance. We had a think about what we both wanted to do together and it was perfect."
Herba Salata has been shut since July, with Mrs Engleman keen to at least provide a soft re-opening by October.
"We're keen to continue what she had and we don't want to go changing the menu, although we'd like to start doing smoothie bowls and juices as well," Mrs Engleman added.
"We'll initially do a soft opening of just Saturdays until we have enough staff and get everything sorted and I think we're going to try and open Tuesday to Saturday once everything is ready to go."
Guys Cuts celebrated its 10th birthday last week with show bags, cookies, and giveaways.
Manager Katie Gordon has worked at the barbershop for three and a half years.
"The actual birthday was Saturday but we ran it for the while week," Mrs Gordon said.
She said the business has operated out of the Anson Street Plaza the whole time.
Jules and Jeff Death opened the business but four or five years ago one of their employees Miriam Sutherland bought it and took it over.
The business, which is exclusively for male clients, now has three female barbers who were flat out when the COVID lockdown ended in Orange.
Mrs Gordon said hairstyle fashions are continually changing so they need to keep up with their skills because fashions also continue to make a return.
"You get more of your fades in now but we still do a lot of traditional cutting with scissors and that which keeps many of our older generation happy," she said.
Mrs Gordon said a lot of the regular clients are from older generations and they take a combination of appointments and walk-ins which works for the hidden-away business.
A healing and health centre in the Orange Arcade has a new name and is among the first, if not the first business in the Central West to get a hyperbaric chamber.
The business, formerly known as Bree's Holistic Healing is in the process of transforming into NXT Generation.
Owner Bree Pollet said the remodel comes as the business moves forward with its services.
"We've just recently aquired the hyperbolic oxygen chamber," Mrs Pollet said.
She said the chamber provides high-pressure and high oxygen to help people recover from injury or who have inflammation.
The technology was initially created to help scuba divers with the bends but has been redeveloped for other uses and are increasingly being found in mixed martial arts gyms across the USA for athlete recovery and preparation.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
