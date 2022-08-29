Central Western Daily
Business

MIND YOUR BUSINESS | News on Herba Salata, Guys Cuts and NXT Generation in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 29 2022 - 11:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave, Pippa and Emma Engleman. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Herba Salata will soon be under new ownership after Ophelia Heffernan decided to sell up shop after recently giving birth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.