In the dying minutes of the Woodbridge Cup Youth League preliminary final between Condobolin Rams and Grenfell Goannas, a scrap was on.
A player from each side came together, ready to bring back the biff.
Niggle between the two had been bumbling away throughout the second half and now with both blokes grabbing each other's shirt, it looked like it was on.
But in stepped Condobolin captain-coach Frankland Ross. Not to grab his own Condobolin player. But to pull away his Grenfell opponent.
With the Goannas up 40-10, the result was assured.
So Ross uttered to his counterpart something along the lines of: 'You're about to be in a grand final, think about it'.
So where does that put Ross on the good bloke odometer?
Extremely high. But it doesn't stop there.
It's no secret there was a struggle putting together a committee at Condobolin this year, so when the coaching spot for Youth League came up, the 18-year-old grabbed it with both hands.
"Everyone was umming-and-ahing about whether we'd put a team together so I put my hand up because I was good mates with the boys," he said.
I haven't seen any bloke catch him yet and I thought we've got a fast bloke there, why not kick it first tackle.- Frankland Ross on speedster Tyreece Dargin
"They said 'if you coach, I'll play under you' and that's how it happened."
When conducting this interview with the young halfback, it's important to note we were interrupted twice.
Once by an opposition Youth League coach, who offered him a place to stay after the grand final and invited him to their Mad Monday celebrations. Second by an opposition player, with a discussion of post-game beers.
That good bloke odometer I talked about? It's off the scale.
For a bloke who clearly possesses a deep appreciation of mate-ship and enjoying life, there's no secret to what he's found the most rewarding aspect of coaching.
"Winning," he says with a smile from ear to ear.
"That buzz at the end of the game when the boys get keen, get around each other and create a real bond. That's the best part, seeing the boys really gel together."
While a love of mate-ship is often great, it can also tie into the difficult part for Ross.
"(The biggest challenge is) getting the boys to rock up to training and trying to get respect from the boys because you're all mates with them," he said.
And while adversity was there, Ross managed to bring together a group capable of finals football.
But not only is the outgoing halfback a brilliant coach in the making, he's refreshing to watch as a footballer.
In an era where players are often building their game play around structure, Ross plays what's in front of him.
An example of this came from the loss to Grenfell.
With a scrum on their 40m line and his side 18-6 down, Ross wasn't looking to be conservative. He was looking to win.
The ball found him at first receiver and it was straight on the boot, while the bounce wasn't perfect it still landed in Condobolin's hands.
So was it a tactic?
"Nope," he stated.
"There was no fullback home and I think we've got the fastest bloke (Tyreece Dargin) in the competition so it's all instinct.
"I haven't seen any bloke catch him yet and I thought we've got a fast bloke there, why not kick it first tackle."
While there wasn't a try off that play, one would come in the following exchanges.
The halfback threw a cut-out to his winger for a line-break before pushing up in support to finish the job and score a try in the corner. We can hear the calls of Gus Gould yelling 'wow' at the sight of this brilliance.
Unfortunately, as mentioned, it wasn't Condobolin's day in the end, but it was an unbelievable run for the young captain-coach's side who may have forgotten what success tasted like prior to this season.
"None of the boys have played finals since under 10s, so it's pretty good to get a few boys finals experience," Ross said.
So after a challenging year of getting everyone to training and breaking down opposition sides - all while playing the most important position on the field - would Frankland Ross coach again?
"I'd do it tomorrow," he smiled.
"I love it, love it heaps.
"All day you're stressing at work, thinking about what to do, you go to bed and think of 101 ways to beat a team, it gives you a headache but it's worth it."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
