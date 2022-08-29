While "a number of submissions" opposed a proposal in Byng, Cabonne Council will give the greenlight to an application for a new function centre - as long as it makes a few changes, first.
Visions for the Favell Road function centre, lists a proposed building height of seven to 8m, including dimensions of 23m x 30m, with a 5m wide verandah.
Plans include car parking for 104 vehicles, capacity for two to 10 employees and would also be able to accommodate functions for up to 220 patrons.
Recommended for approval under "conditions of consent", though, the development first piqued concerns from the public and the lot's adjoining residents, back in December of 2021.
"The key issues [from these opposing submissions] raised related to noise and traffic," August 23 council papers read.
"The applicant was asked to provide additional information to address these concerns."
An amended environmental effects report was sought by the applicant, including further evaluations - such as traffic and noise impact assessments.
Following this, a further two opposing submissions were lodged, after council updated the adjoining landowners on the project's progress.
Albeit, the plans legally align with environmental planning, which also includes the applicant meeting requirements from "relevant matters" raised in the submissions.
"The proposal complies with the relevant aims, objectives of the Cabonne Local Environment Plan 2012 [CLEP 2012]," council papers read.
"It is recommended that the application be approved subject to the attached conditions of consent which include a change in the hours of operation."
The proposed trading hours are listed from 9am to 1am, on Fridays and Saturdays.
However, to manage the impact of noise, a closing time of 11pm - with all staff off-site by 11:30pm - is one amendment.
Another, is to have insulation installed in the ceilings, walls and type of fencing, all prior to gaining council's full blessing.
Known as "Tremearne", the property is located to the southern side of Favell Road, which is amidst a total of 103.33ha of land.
Located 2.7km from the Mitchell Highway, the proposed function centre would be nestled in a corner on the northwestern side of the property.
Not associated with the development, there are three existing dwellings "within close proximity" of the site, which are listed as being 250m, 431m and 515m away.
Additional landscaping material has also been requested by council, including the carpark, with the applicant to be provided with plans.
This documentation will be required prior to the release of construction and occupation certificates.
In terms of benefits to the wider community, the development is said to provide additional employment for hospitality staff during its events.
The new business is also assessed as being able to "make a positive contribution" to the local economy.
