If you ever want a lesson in clinical performances, then Manildra Rhinettes League Tag side are the side to watch.
Travelling to Oberon, playing against Orange United Warriors in a preliminary final, the women were way too good, pulling off a 30-4 victory to book their spot in the Woodbridge Cup grand final.
It was hugs all round with coach Melissa Gibson at full-time, a telling sign of how positive morale is in the squad and Gibson couldn't be more delighted about her side playing in a grand final.
"I'm bloody excited," she laughed.
"They deserve it, they've worked so hard this season. I'm so happy with the team and happy we get to join the boys (on grand final day), it's an honour for our club that we're both there."
With a 12-4 scoreline at half-time, the Warriors weren't completely out of the game but Manildra well and truly turned it on in the last 30 minutes, thanks to a Lilly Stubbs double.
Gibson said she knew the talent was there to pull off such a clinical performance.
"I didn't get to watch Warriors last weekend but I knew we were good and just had to stick to our game plan and do what we wanted to do," she said.
Orange's coach Jason French agreed the second half was where his side fell away, conceding Manildra were too good.
"Going into half-time I thought we were still in it, but I think we only had six sets in that second half and completed two so it makes it hard," he said.
"It's disappointing but they're too well drilled around the ruck, that's where they beat us and got themselves on the front foot, their ruck play is exceptional and just got them going forward.
"Full credit to Manildra, they've been the top side all year, we were hoping they'd have an off day today but it is what it is."
Manildra fullback Molly Hoswell was one of the standouts for her side, scoring two tries and was almost involved in every try.
The Rhinettes will now play Grenfell in Grenfell for ultimate glory and Gibson knows they'll be tough.
"(It's going to take) a bloody lot, they're going to be that hard to beat in the grand final at home. They're an impressive team, we've got to bring our game and match them and hopefully we'll bring it home," she said.
And while defeat ended the season for French's womens side, he was full of praise for their successes over a short period of existence.
"Credit to our girls, I just said to them three years in existence and we've played in two preliminary finals and one grand final so it's a credit to them and we'll go again next year," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
