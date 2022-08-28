Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woodbridge Cup League Tag: Manildra Rhinettes defeat Orange United Warriors 30-4

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:35am, first published 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you ever want a lesson in clinical performances, then Manildra Rhinettes League Tag side are the side to watch.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.