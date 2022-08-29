Central Western Daily

Copperhead braves winter chill, increased number of baby snakes possible says Orange snake catcher Jake Hansen

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
August 29 2022 - 6:30pm
Orange Snake Service's Jake Hansen caught this highland copperhead outside an Orange school on a balmy 11 degree day last week. Picture supplied.

Ideal conditions could lead to a baby snake boom later this year and the first slithery reptiles have appeared much earlier than usual, according to an Orange snake catcher.

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

