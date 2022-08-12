On July 22 a blocked vent rise at Cadia Gold Mine forced the complete shutdown of Newcrest's underground mining operations.
Here's a timeline of events following on from that day last month.
"Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations precautionarily evacuated the Cadia East Underground Mine to ensure the health and safety of its workforce," Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan said.
It was later confirmed Cadia Road would be closed to motorists as concerns for the area emerged.
Cadia Road was shut to allow geotechnical analysis across the area to be conducted in the wake of Cadia East Underground Mine shutting down.
Notified at a community meeting held at Cadia Valley Operations, Chair of the Cadia Community Sustainability Network Gem Green said road access to the area was one of the big concerns for the group in the wake of the vent rise issue.
"The issue of getting into Orange is the main one as the Gap Road is under repair and closed, the Errowanbang Road is severely congested with Flyers Creek Wind Farm vehicles and they're the two key routes other than the Four Mile Creek Road via Panuara into Orange," she said.
Newcrest - the owner of Cadia mine - releases a statement to investors, as questions mount about its recent flooding and evacuation.
The site - Australia's largest gold deposit - has been vacated underground due to "vent instability."
The disclosure statement was filed with the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) yesterday - about two weeks after authorities were notified. It says, in part:
Newcrest says it will fill the damaged vent rise that's brought a halt to underground work at Cadia East Underground Mine, it was confirmed.
Mr Brannigan confirmed Newcrest's response plan after workers were evacuated due to the blocked vent rise on July 22.
Newcrest begins work to backfill the vent rise that shutdown underground operations in July, with a return below the surface likely by the end of August.
Cadia Road will be used by mining vehicles to transport thousands of tonnes of rock but Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson has moved to reassure ratepayers they won't be left with the roadworks bill at the end of it all.
