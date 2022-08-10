Newcrest has begun work to backfill the vent rise that shutdown underground operations at its Cadia East Gold Mine last month, with a return below the surface likely by the end of August.
Last week Newcrest outlined a three-step plan to help remedy the issue which brought underground production to a halt on July 22.
In that plan, mine technicians will complete an initial assessment of the area directly surrounding the vent rise before the mobilisation of drill rigs - which will install a high-pressure grout curtain to minimise the water inflow - is then conducted. The company will then look to fill the vent rise with inert rock material to stabilise it.
Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan, said work to commence the backfill of the vent rise - or VR14-1 as its known - began on Wednesday, August 10.
He said to ensure that process is done as "quickly and safely as possible" Cadia will be continue to utilise the already closed Cadia Road to transport the material, using mine vehicles.
Mr Brannigan said both the Blayney and Cabonne Shire Councils had been fully briefed on the plan and the mine had agreed to repair any and all of the impacted sections of Cadia Road. That includes any detour roads within both council areas.
The work will mean Cadia Road is closed for up to two months, though, Mr Brannigan revealed.
"While remediation activities are being undertaken to allow underground mining to safely resume in the coming weeks, this timeframe includes the critical backfilling works, along with any additional works anticipated to return Cadia Road to public operation after use," he added.
He reiterated there has been no impact on production at Cadia since that underground closure on July 22, adding "all surface and maintenance activities remain operational".
"We acknowledge the ongoing impact of the road closure on the community, and we thank them for their patience and understanding," Mr Brannigan added.
