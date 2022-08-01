Cadia Road has been shut as geotechnical analysis across the area is conducted in the wake of Cadia East Underground Mine shutting down.
Inspections continue at the site following a vent blockage, which lead to worker evacuations and the halt of underground operations 11 days ago.
Newcrest has now requested the provisional closure of Cadia Road as "a precautionary approach" as experts look into the vent rise issue.
"As part of the ongoing investigation into Cadia's Vent Rise VR14-1 and in consultation with Blayney Shire Council, Cadia Road will be temporarily closed between Panuara and Woodville Roads until further geotechnical analysis is completed," Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan said.
According to the NSW Resources Regulator, the role of a geotechnical engineer is to analyse the mechanical behaviour of soil and rock materials.
The reports into the area will investigate subsurface conditions and materials, and determine the "relevant physical/mechanical and chemical properties" of those materials.
A geotechnical analysis also evaluates the stability of natural slopes and man-made soil deposits, along with assessing any potential risks posed by site conditions.
While underground operations continue to remain on hold at this time, the mine's general manager reiterated that works above ground have been proceeding as usual.
"All surface activities remain operational," Mr Brannigan said.
"And there continues to be no impact to production or scheduled maintenance activities at this time."
