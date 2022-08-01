Central Western Daily

Ongoing assessments at Cadia East site with interim closure of Cadia Road

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:30am
UPDATE: Investigations at Cadia East continue following the underground vent blockage on July 22, while Cadia Road has been closed as a precautionary measure. Photo: FILE.

Cadia Road has been shut as geotechnical analysis across the area is conducted in the wake of Cadia East Underground Mine shutting down.

