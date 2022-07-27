Central Western Daily
Hazardous vent blockage stops underground operations at Cadia East Underground Mine

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:50am, first published 2:30am
HAZARD: Workers at Cadia East Underground Mine were evacuated on Friday due to a blocked vent rise, with the hazard remaining unresolved at this stage. Photo: FILE.

Underground operations have shutdown at Cadia East mine, with a blocked vent rise resulting in workforce evacuations on Friday, July 22.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

