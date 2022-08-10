Cadia Road will be used by mining vehicles to transport thousands of tonnes of rock but Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson has moved to reassure ratepayers they won't be left with the roadworks bill at the end of it all.
Newcrest's Cadia Valley general manager Aaron Brannigan confirmed on Wednesday work to repair the vent rise that's brought a halt to underground production at the mine was underway.
Part of that remediation involves backfilling the vent, which will require as much as 40,000 tonnes of rock to do so.
Mr Brannigan confirmed Cadia Road will be used as the main thoroughfare for mining vehicles as part of that process, which will mean the road will remain closed to the public.
Cr Ferguson said the length of closure was dependent on what issues develop as they remedy the problem, but initial forecasts, supplied by Newcrest, suggest a closure of anywhere up to two months.
A dilapidation report is being prepared and Cadia are more than happy and willing to repair or pay for any road works.- Cr Scott Ferguson
As of August 10, Cr Ferguson said there's no damage to the road caused by the vent problem and Cadia has indicated it will cover any roadworks needed in the area when the job is complete.
"We're not going to be left with a road that needs to be fixed up," Cr Ferguson said.
"A dilapidation report is being prepared and Cadia are more than happy and willing to repair or pay for any road works that are needed to repair Cadia Road, so we're very comfortable with that."
The road was closed as a precautionary measure soon after a blocked vent rise resulted in workforce evacuations on Friday, July 22.
The length of that closure has been a major concern for the residents of the area surrounding the mine, with the Cadia Community Sustainability Network meeting Newcrest at the mine to work through the issue.
"Cadia have been very supportive of doing the right thing with the road if they need to use it and we're very supportive of them fixing the problem," Cr Ferguson said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
