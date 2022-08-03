Central Western Daily
Breaking

Newcrest maps out three step plan to fix vent rise issue at Cadia mine

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:03am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of the vent rise that's caused Newcrest to shutdown its underground operation at Cadia.

Newcrest will fill the damaged vent rise that's brought a halt to underground work at Cadia East Underground Mine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.