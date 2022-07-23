Orange CYMS has hang on to claim a gripping 32-30 Peter McDonald Premiership victory over Parkes in a sometimes fiery clash headlined by a stunning halfback battle.
The Spacemen was forced to play the final 18 minutes of the match down to 12 men after centre Semi Valatakai was sent off for a punch in a wild fracas in the northern in-goal.
CYMS scored off the ensuing penalty when Will Cusack crashed over to bump the hosts up 32-18 and assume control of what was a topsy-turvy clash under lights on Saturday at Wade Park.
But the visitors wouldn't lie down.
In fact, injured Spacies captain-coach Jack Creith believes the loss of Valatakai spurred his side into action.
Following a sustained period attacking CYMS' line, Sam Dwyer reached out to score with about seven minutes left on the clock and then inspirational halfback Chad Porter dove on a loose pass from Joey Dwyer close to the line to score and make it a two-point ball game and rocket the Spacemen back into the contest with five minutes to play.
Down on troops after losing players throughout the game - the worst of which looks to be a suspected broken hand to gun fullback Lachie Munro - CYMS soaked up as much time as possible and Parkes' final throw of the dice inside the final two minutes of the clash came up snake eyes.
It was a gutsy victory from the green and golds on home soil a week after dropping crucial points against Hawks in the local derby.
Daniel Mortimer's men face Bathurst Panthers and Mudgee in the final two weeks of the regular season and wins in both of those will really put CYMS' name up in lights come finals time in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
But, as would be the case for a lot of sides heading into August, staying healthy will be the battle.
"What a tough game, we'll see them in the finals," Mortimer said looking at the gallant Parkes.
"We just had to get the job done, and we did that ... just.
"The last three minutes, I thought with nine to go three tries up we could grind it out. But when you're down on players you play that attacking style that can be hard to defend, and they did that.
"It wasn't a great finish for us but we stayed up and that's all that matters."
Mortimer was immense for CYMS. He scored a try, laid on another and booted a telling 40-20 kick that would lead to more points while his side was down to 12 men early in the second half.
Both sides had players sin binned throughout the contest. CYMS' backrower Ethan Bereyne was given a 10-minute spell for a lazy high tackle just before half-time while Parkes lost live-wire hooker Sam Dwyer to the same fate after referee Bryce Hotham picked up a swinging arm in a tackle in the second half.
Neither side really took advantage of the man advantage, however, that early period with 12 men would give Creith an insight into what his side is capable of while undermanned.
They scored twice while Dwyer had 10 minutes to think about his mini-brain snap and dragged themselves back to 18-all with CYMS in that time.
Only a Pat Williams penalty goal broke that deadlock - and in a game that ended with a two-point difference, you could argue that moment proved a telling one in the grand scheme of things.
Still, Creith was all smiles post-game and says it's that sort of effort he's banking on seeing in the big games at the end of the season.
"There's disappointment straight away because we lost but at the same time that got me excited," Creith said, nursing a busted thumb that ruled him out of the CYMS clash.
"I thought we were coming home then. I thought we nearly did enough. I wouldn't have asked for any more."
Creith saved special praise for Chad Porter, the star halfback was terrific for Parkes. He scored two tries and booted five from five to finish the match with 18 points.
It was almost as if he took his personal battle with CYMS' own gun half personally.
"I saw in the paper (Dubbo CYMS coach) Shawn (Townsend) thought Daniel is the best in the comp, and he's a really good player, but Chad's outstanding," Creith added.
"It was a great battle. They got into each other a few times and it was a battle of the greats from out this way out there tonight."
Mortimer relished the challenge.
"There's a lot of speed about (Chad) and they liked to come down that left edge. I knew I had a task in front of me but I enjoyed it. We had a little laugh there and I'm sure we'll tussle again in the finals."
