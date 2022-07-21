Central Western Daily

Looking back on the 2002 Cargo Blue Heelers Woodbridge Cup premiership win

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:01am, first published 12:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2002 Woodbridge Cup winning Cargo Blue Heelers side. The club is holding a reunion this weekend for the players. Photo: CARGO HEELERS FACEBOOK

Ash Brown's been digging through some old Cargo memorabilia over the last couple of weeks and he managed to find a picture of the 2002 Blue Heelers side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.