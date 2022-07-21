Ash Brown's been digging through some old Cargo memorabilia over the last couple of weeks and he managed to find a picture of the 2002 Blue Heelers side.
It's lucky he did.
Twenty years ago the club managed to take out the Woodbridge Cup with a 24-12 victory over Canowindra in Cowra, the Paul Warrender-coached outfit flexing its muscle on the biggest day of the season to cap a remarkable year.
But Brown's looking at the photo and one thought comes to mind: "It's funny ... I look at a picture of that side and I think 'how'd we make the bloody grand final'."
To be fair to Brown, this side was in action 20 years ago and if you've played as much footy as the Cargo legend has then remembering every detail of each season would be a task best saved for a rugby league version of Rain Man.
Brown's not that kind of savant, though.
But there are aspects of the season he can recall, and slowly you can start to piece together the tale of the 2002 Heelers.
"You tend to forget how everyone played, I suppose, but going back through the records we only lost two games," he begins.
"One was by two points and the other was to Boorowa ... and then in the last game of the season we beat Boorawa 80-30. So, we were pretty confident. Eugowra had recruited well and we knew they'd be hard."
Hard is an understatement, but if you go back through the records Brown has found you'll quickly notice it wasn't the Golden Eagles the Cargo boys had to face in the grand final.
There's a monumental reason for that.
Cargo and Eugowra met in the major semi-final and, put simply, it was a classic. Bruising, entertaining, close ... it was everything you expect from finals footy.
Played at Cargo Oval, the Heelers and Golden Eagles couldn't be split and tied up at 24-all at the end of regular time the match would be won in extra-time.
And it was won by the most unlikely of heroes.
"Our front-rower Grant Frecklington picked up a loose back and ran 35 or 40 metres to runaway and score in pile of dust," Brown recalled.
"He was a wiry front-rower, not your typical build ... but, don't worry, there were plenty of others we wished had picked that ball up that day," he laughed.
The toll that match took on both sides was immense, and Brown said it took the Blue Heelers a good two weeks to get over the physical nature of that major semi-final.
It was a break not a fforded to Eugowra, and they couldn't rise to the challenge in the preliminary final against the Tigers, meaning it would be Canowindra tasked with taking on Cargo in the big dance on the final Sunday of the season.
It would prove a mountain too high to climb for the Tigers, although the small-town rivalry between Cargo and Canowindra ensured the match was worthy of a decider.
"We were in control most of the game. We reckon the ref tried to keep Canowindra in it, but that's small town rivalry," Brown joked before looking back at that Cargo side.
It included the likes of Cargo locals Nigel Thornberry, Matt Watson and Adam Price, the latter two in their first year of grade footy.
"Justin Davis, another local, it was his first year too so it was a special win for those boys," Brown said.
"We had a contingent of guys from Orange too; Paul Warrender was captain-coach that year. He'd played with us previously but had a recess before coming back to us to coach. Tim Zinga, Grant Spurr and Jeremy Reid were there too.
"I know a lot of guys are travelling back for this weekend, so we'll try and find a few more photos and watch the video of the game and then go to the (Woodbridge Cup) game on Sunday in Cargo and enjoy it all a bit more."
And, for Brown at least, that's what it's all about - reminiscing about the old days and enjoying the company of old friends.
"You meet so many new friends each year with footy, new players turn up, and to win a grand final here and there makes things stand out a bit more. You remember grand final days and celebrations and remember some good performances on the field ... and a few good ones off the field too later on," he said.
The 2002 victory was the second in a line of eight premiership wins for Cargo in the Woodbridge Cup over a period of 15 years.
It remains one of the Cup's most prolific purple patches and Brown said it was a really proud time for the community.
The Blue Heelers play Molong on Sunday at Cargo and while both teams aren't quite at the level Cargo Oval saw in the major semi-final in 2002, Brown's hoping for a large crowd to help the club's 20-year reunion take flight.
Trundle will look to continue its good form this weekend when the Boomers play Condobolin at Berryman Oval.
The Boomers are coming off a 22-all draw with competition leaders Manildra last start.
The Rhinos, meanwhile, will venture to Bathurst to play the Mungoes in an important game for Luke Petrie's side.
Manildra is just one point ahead of second-placed Canowindra and the Tigers have a very winable game against Grenfell in round 12.
Elsewhere, Peak Hill hosts Eugowra and Oberon will welcome the Orange United boys to round out the round.
