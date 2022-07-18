Central Western Daily
Comment

At the end of the day | Serious shift needed for four grade Western Rugby League competition

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:48am, first published July 18 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT THE END OF THE DAY | Major change needed for four grade Western title race

Extending games longer than 80 minutes, bringing in set restarts, handing the bunker more power, captain's challenges, seven-tackle sets, two-point field goals, wild card play-in games for the finals ... it's not beyond rugby league to shift the goalposts almost at will.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.