Central Western Daily

Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend names Peter McDonald Premiership's best player

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:14am, first published July 20 2022 - 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CYMS' Daniel Mortimer, Mudgee's Jack Littlejohn and Fishies' prop Jarryn Powyer have been among the best players in the competition to date.

He's heading the team with the best record in the Peter McDonald Premiership at the right time of the season, but Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend is taking down plenty of notes from a rival in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.