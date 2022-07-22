Hybrid footy is not a new concept. Pitting the best rugby union has to offer against rugby league's finest is always a juicy pub talk topic.
And while we're no closer to seeing such a game here in Orange, on Saturday at Wade Park we'll get pretty close.
Orange CYMS and Orange City will co-host a festival of footy, with the two clubs joining forces at Wade Park to give punters the best of both worlds.
They're two fairly mouth-watering match-ups too.
The Lions will host Blowes Clothing Cup competition leaders Cowra from 3.40pm before CYMS hosts the Parkes Spacemen in the final crossover round of the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership. That clash is scheduled to kick-off at 5.10pm.
There's also two lower grade games with CYMS' and Parkes' under 18s kicking off the day from 1pm at Wade Park. Orange City's second grade side will then play Cowra in the other curtain-raiser.
For the Lions, heading to Wade Park is a throwback to the club's halcyon days and Tim West is hoping the switch might just spark something in the City boys on Saturday.
"It's definitely coming," Mr West said on the Lions' hunt for that first win of the 2022 season.
... we thought it was a good opportunity to do something a little bit different and put on a good day.- CYMS president Cam Jones
"Cowra is more or less the best side in the competition, we're yet to win a game but we've been close. We've given just about everyone a good run for their money."
Mr West side he was looking forward to both codes putting on four entertaining games for the public.
"I think the key is it's something different - I'm pretty sure something like this hasn't really been tried before. And 20-odd years ago (Wade Park) used to be our home ground," he added.
There's a large crossover between the two clubs too, with CYMS' current five-eighth Joey Lasagavibau just one example of a player who'll feature on Saturday having represented both clubs.
CYMS president Cam Jones initiated the concept by approaching Mr West and, with that intertwining of players evident, making the day come to life was a no-brainer.
"And with the crossover games in the new competition there's only the two games (under 18s and first grade), so we thought it was a good opportunity to do something a little bit different and put on a good day," Mr Jones said.
"I spoke to City and they were keen. We were keen ... it sort of all just fell into place."
