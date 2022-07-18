CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
Advertisement
She was at the Orange Tigers versus Bathurst Bushrangers AFL game at Waratah Sports Ground, the league tag and Peter McDonald Premiership games at Wade Park between CYMS and Hawks.
She also attended the WPL soccer at Waratah Sports Ground with Orange Waratahs and Orana Spurs in action, and the premier league hockey at Orange Hockey Centre between Orange United and South Bathurst.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.