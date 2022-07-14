Charlie Bubb is back as the world number one and he isn't planning on slowing down any time soon.
The Muay Thai fighter will take on American fighter Will "The Kill" Chope on the Gold Coast on Saturday, July 16.
The Orange product was meant to take on Kay Tschann, however the German fighter had to withdraw from the fight due to illness.
However, Bubb is just thankful to have regular bouts again.
"Before COVID, I was fighting every six weeks to two months and that's what I like, It keeps me active," Bubb said.
"It's like a match fitness thing with footy, you only get better if you play every weekend. I like to fight as much as possible."
Seven weeks ago, Bubb defeated New Zealand's Hayden Todd with a second round cut stoppage.
He said recovery from that fight has been "pretty cruisy" and that his team always have one eye looking to the future.
"We were teeing this one up before I had my last fight and I've already got something teed up for after this one," Bubb added.
"Hopefully we keep the role on and keep the winning streak going. Hopefully I can get the win in this one, steamroll a couple more and keep the ball rolling and eventually get that world title fight again."
So with opponents coming left, right and centre, Bubb says he is keeping is preparation as simple as he can.
"I don't like to look too much into opponents, I'd rather just fight my style so I don't get caught up in their game," he said.
"I have a specific game plan that I want to stick to in this fight and that's going to involve a lot of fitness towards the later rounds and I want to really put the pressure on."
Despite the win against Todd pushing him back up to number one ranked fighter in the world, Bubb believes he still has plenty of room to improve.
"I'm only 24 and I've hopefully got another 10 years at least," he said.
"Every fight for me is about getting better and better. I've had 52 fights and even after that you can see how much growing there is to do.
"I'm going to get better and better. Every fight is stepping stone at this point."
Chope will go into the bout with 124 fights under his belt.
He also featured in the UFC against Max Holloway and has fought high-level opponents including Yi Long and Takumi Nakayama.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
