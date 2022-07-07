Central Western Daily

League tag and reserve grade an issue for western rugby league

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
July 7 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE: Orange CYMS league tag captain Tori Moore questioned the current format. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley admits he feels sorry for league tag and reserve grade players this season and says some "big decisions" will need to be made in regards to western competition structure in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.