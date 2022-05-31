He might be known as 'The Smiling Assassin' but beware the elbows of Charlie Bubb.
And beware a man determined to come back from defeat.
12-months after losing to Scotland's George Mann for the WBC World Muay Thai title, Orange's Charlie Bubb has made a triumphant return to the arena.
The fighter proved he was a cut above his opponent, winning via a second round cut stoppage.
For Bubb, it's no secret what worked well for him.
"Definitely the elbows," he laughed.
"It was a frustrating first round ... he kept kicking my knees and I didn't want to step forward and hyper extend.
"In the second round I used my elbow and cut him then hit him with a second elbow and stopped and looked back and though that's a lot of blood ... then that was him done."
After the defeat 12-months ago, Bubb showed limited signs of any rust.
With a significant lay off, the fighter explained it was just good to be back in the arena.
"It was good to be back in after 12-months, it's awesome," he said.
"To get back in and win after that long was a relief.
"Hopefully I can go on and get some more fights back to back."
Talks for Bubb's next fight are already well advanced as he looks to maintain the rage that led to him fighting for a world title last year.
If current discussions are successful, Bubb will head back to Southport on the Gold Coast in seven weeks.
"I'm looking to get some momentum ... and start the campaign to a world title," he added.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
