With five rounds to go in the Woodbridge Cup first grade season, two-thirds of the league still have a realistic shot at playing finals footy.
Be it a battle for the minor premiership, or just simply sneaking into that eighth and final spot, everything is up for grabs.
Five weeks is a lot of footy to get through, so we thought we'd try and help out as much as we could and attempt to predict the finals 31 games of the season and see how things might shape out come finals time. Teams listed first below will denote home sides:
Eugowra v Trundle, Peak Hill v CSU, Orange United v Oberon, Grenfell v Cargo, Manildra v Canowindra, Condobolin v Molong.
Match of the round: Manildra v Canowindra- There's two absolute thrillers slated for this week, and while a battle for the finals is always thrilling, it's the clash between the Rhinos and Tigers that takes top honour.
Manildra are still undefeated and will be well-rested having had their match against Molong postponed due to rain. Canowindra on the other hand have been red-hot of late, so much so that they've now got the edge over the rest of the competition in points difference. But with a home crowd behind them, I'm saying the Rhinos will keep their undefeated dream alive with a 30-26 victory.
Other winners: Trundle, Peak Hill, Orange United, Grenfell and Condobolin.
Trundle v Manildra, CSU v Orange United, Oberon v Grenfell, Cargo v Eugowra, Molong v Peak Hill and Canowindra v Condobolin.
Match of the round: CSU v Orange United - In a re-match of the 2021 Mid-West Cup grand final, the Mungoes and Warriors find themselves in a very different situation to 12 months ago.
If the season finished today, both sides would find themselves on the outside of the post-season looking in. Neither side have looked at their best these past few rounds, but a 56-10 thumping at the hands of Oberon last week has me doubting whether the students have what it takes.
My prediction? The Warriors run away with this one late to the tune of 34-26.
Other winners: Trundle, Oberon, Eugowra, Peak Hill and Canowindra.
Trundle v Condobolin, CSU v Manildra, Oberon v Orange United, Cargo v Molong, Peak Hill v Eugowra and Canowindra v Grenfell.
Match of the round: Trundle v Condobolin - Having predicted the Boomers to knock off the undefeated Rhinos the week prior, the town of Trundle will be riding high heading into their clash with the Rams.
With a tough run into the finals, Condobolin will need to pull off a few upsets if they are to make the finals. Their form of recent has proved they can match it with the best, following a win over Peak Hill and a narrow loss to the Rhinos. This match is truly a toss-up and could go either way, so with home field behind them, I'll have to give the edge to Trundle in a heart-stopping 24-22 victory.
Other winners: Manildra, Oberon, Cargo, Peak Hill and Canowindra.
CSU v Oberon, Grenfell v Trundle, Manildra v Molong, Cargo v Orange United, Eugowra v Canowindra and Peak Hill v Condobolin.
Match of the round: Peak Hill v Condobolin - For the second time in two weeks, the Rams feature in the highlight game and it's easy to see why.
The Roosters have had an uncharacteristic dip in form, having lost three on the trot after winning their first six of the season. Their most reason defeat? A 30-24 loss to the Rams.
By this point though, the Roosters should have found some winning form again and I say this is the match they prove they can be title contenders. Peak Hill 22 - Condobolin 16.
Other winners: Oberon, Trundle, Manildra, Orange United and Canowindra.
Trundle v Peak Hill, Oberon v Cargo, Orange United v CSU, Molong v Eugowra, Condobolin v Grenfell and Canowindra v Manildra.
Match of the round: Trundle v Peak Hill - Once again we've got two absolute scorching matchups. But it's the Boomers-Roosters game which has peaked our interest, with a whole variety of seeding options up for the taking. Trundle got off to a sluggish start to the year but have come on strong recently. For the Roosters, it has been the opposite.
I don't think a home Trundle side will waste the chance to finish top three as they get past the visitors in this one 32-20.
Other winners: Oberon, Orange United, Molong, Condobolin and Canowindra. Throw in a Manildra victory over Molong in their make-up game and that is how I think the final five rounds will play out.
So how does that leave us shaped for finals footy?
Well, it seems as though we've got a three-way tie at the top of the ladder, with Manildra, Canowindra and Trundle all finishing on 24 points. With a points difference that's way off the pace of the other two, it will be the Boomers who finish in third, while I predict the Tigers will do enough to take out the minor premiership, leaving the Rhinos in second.
The other five finals spots will be taken up by Oberon (fourth) and Peak Hill (fifth), who each will finish on 20 points, then Orange United (18 points), Condobolin (13) and CSU (9) sneaking in. Missing out altogether will be Grenfell (6), Molong (5), Eugowra (4) and Cargo as the wooden-spooners with 2.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
