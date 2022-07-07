With a tough run into the finals, Condobolin will need to pull off a few upsets if they are to make the finals. Their form of recent has proved they can match it with the best, following a win over Peak Hill and a narrow loss to the Rhinos. This match is truly a toss-up and could go either way, so with home field behind them, I'll have to give the edge to Trundle in a heart-stopping 24-22 victory.

