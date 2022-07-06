When Emily Kennedy helped form part of the first ever Orange City women's rugby team back in 2017, nobody knew just what to expect.
But in the five-and-a-half seasons since, the game has grown from strength to strength. That's not just in Orange either, but across the whole Central West to the point where there are now three separate competitions totalling 15 sides playing week-in and week-out.
"I grew up around Orange City. My dad and all my brothers play and I always wanted to play when I was younger, but girls playing rugby wasn't really a thing at that time," she said.
"It came about the talk of making a women's team and I jumped at that opportunity."
Through all the ups and downs, Kennedy has been a stable figure within the Lions organisation. That is why it is so fitting that when Orange City travel to Dubbo this Saturday to take on the Kangaroos, the forward will become the first female to play 50 games for the club.
"It's a big thing for me and my family," she said.
"To be able to be that first woman to notch that 50 games is special and I'm honoured that I get to hold that title.
"I've been involved with the club since before I was born. It really means a lot to be able to follow in the footsteps of my brothers and my dad and pull on the jersey."
When asked what her favourite part of the past five years had been, an answer quickly popped into her head.
"The culture around the club. In previous years, we haven't had the best track record of winning games, but the attitude of the girls off the field is amazing," she said.
"That's how we've attracted so many players the last two years is because what happens on the field doesn't reflect how we act off the field. It's a family club and the team gets around each other. We're a group of best mates."
And it is that young crop of players who Kennedy hopes to help develop so that the club can continue to grow its women's team for years to come.
"I organise a lot of things to do with our team behind the scenes, so especially for the younger girls, if they have any questions I tend to be the person they come to to ask," she said.
"It's great to be able to mentor those girls and help them love the game as much as I do."
But as for right not, Kennedy is locked in on the final four matches of the season as they try and beat out one of Orange Emus and Forbes Platypi for a spot in the finals.
"We made the finals last year, but obviously COVID cut that short, so we didn't actually get to play finals footy," she added.
"So to get to that point this year would be fantastic and it would be a great thing for the girls and a great thing for the club."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
