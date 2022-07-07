The Lachlan Lawson led Western Rams nearly pulled off the improbable during their Laurie Daley Cup season.
After losing their opening match of the campaign to the eventual champion Illawarra South Coast Dragons, they rattled off wins in three of their next four games but fell agonisingly short of reaching the finals.
"Once we got the feel of being together a bit more we definitely clicked. It would have been good to have a few more games," he said.
"It was a bit of a shock to be captain as well, but when you get given the honour to do it, it's a pretty big thing. It's good to have all the boys trust you and all the boys make my job easier as well because they're a good bunch of blokes."
Now that leadership and solid play week in and week out that Lawson displayed on the field has been recognised at a recent awards night.
The under 18s captain was named the as the player of the year for his representative side, an honour which came as a bit of a shock to the Orange Hawk.
"You're more there just to enjoy the night and catch up with teammates. It was something that I wasn't really expecting, so it was good," he said.
"You don't really get much individual success unless it's a team success. I've got a lot of people around me who help me play the way that I do."
This past season was Lawson's last year of under 18s availability and it was certainly one to remember.
"It's good to go out on a high note with a good bunch of blokes," he said.
"It's probably the funnest year I've had playing with these guys. It was definitely a fun year, I can't fault that and it's one I won't forget."
And while a dislocated and fractured neck while playing first grade for the Hawks will keep him side-lined for the rest of the Peter McDonald Premiership season, Lawson is keen to return to the field in 2023.
"It's definitely hard watching but it makes you more keen to come back," he added.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
