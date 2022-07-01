For some of the city's best young netballers, this year's state titles will be an event four years in the making.
After two years of COVID-enforced cancellations, the HART Junior State Titles are back and the next generation of Orange talent is set to converge
The under 12s, 13s and 14s departed for Sydney on Friday, where they will each play 18 games across three days.
Mardi Aplin is the coach of the under 14s side and said it was a relief for her side to finally be able to compete at the event.
"They come in this year as unknowns. Everyone that's on this team bus hasn't been to a state titles, so it's a really exciting thing for them and a really important milestone in their young netball careers," she said.
"You would hope that they'd already have two years under their belt before going into the top age of the junior state titles, but it's amazing that they're finally going to get the opportunity."
Last held in 2019, the large-scale nature of the event meant it fell victim to COVID-19 lockdowns in both 2020 and 2021.
For Aplin and her team, this is something they've been eagerly awaiting.
"We've had pretty much the same team since under 11s, so they've been training for four years for this moment," she said.
"It's something that they've trained hard for."
As for expectations, Aplin wasn't shy of backing her side the whole way.
"These are a great bunch of young athletes and they've got good foundations skills, they've got the ability to go really well at the competition, so I'm planning for them to do really well over the weekend," she said.
"My expectations are really high."
Emily Williams will coach Orange's under 13s side during the tournament and said while there were a few nerves around the camp, the excitement was also on show.
"The girls have been really positive throughout the last two years and have kept the same mentality as they did in 2021," she said.
"I'm happy as long as the girls are happy. Ideally I'd like to finish top ten and if we finish above that, then that's great, but if we don't then I'm not fussed at all as long as the girls have a good experience with state titles."
One thing she is is hoping her side takes away from the weekend is experience.
"Playing the back-to-back games and six games a day for three days is going to be tough," she added.
"I want them to try and keep their heads right, staying upbeat because things aren't going to go their way all the time, so just being able to adapt to that and stay positive when things get tough."
Being their first year eligible to compete at the junior state titles, Caitlyn Harvey's under 12s haven't suffered the same heartache as the 13s and 14s.
That doesn't mean the excitement is any less prevalent.
"We started training back in February and March for these titles. It's a pretty full on experience for 12-year-old girls," she said.
"We're hoping for a top ten finish, but it's a bit hard to judge because it is only their first year and we've only done a few carnivals.
"We're not too sure what the competition will be like, but from what we have seen, it will be pretty strong."
Netball NSW president Louise Sullivan noted that the hosting of the event this year was a major milestone in the game's recovery as the nation learns to live with COVID-19."
Given this is the largest grassroots netball event on the Netball NSW calendar, I think it's fair to say that netball is back," she said.
"Absence certainly makes the heart grow fonder and I know we are in for three very special days as participants and fans from all over the state flock in their thousands to both venues.
"I would like to acknowledge the players, coaches, officials, volunteers, staff and wider supporters of the game who put so much effort into their Junior State Title campaigns in both 2020 and 2021, only to have their opportunities taken away as the nation grappled with the coronavirus.
"I hope many of those affected are taking part this year, but those who aren't should still be immensely proud of their achievement in being selected for representative netball in the first place."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
