Woodbridge Cup never fails to deliver.
Eugowra also pulled off its first win in the men's with a 42-34 win over Molong to get themselves off the bottom of the ladder.
As round nine approaches, the same high standard of rugby league promises to be on show with derbies galore.
When Manildra and Molong's League Tag coaches Melissa Gibson and Ged Fulwood were asked to talk about this weekend's massive derby, there was laughter on the other line from both.
Oh yes, the Cabonne rivalry is back and aren't we excited.
"It's a local derby, everyone wants to win the local derby," Gibson said.
Manildra will come into the game unbeaten, but a draw against Condobolin last weekend might've given them a little 'wake up call' ahead of a huge day for the town.
"I can't take anything away from those Condobolin girls, they played great and full credit to them," Gibson said.
Prior to that fixture, Manildra were in the hottest of form with a points difference far superior to any other side, much to the pleasure of its coach.
"Everything (is working well), we're joining well as a team and the girls are committed to training," she said.
"They're giving it everything they've got, they're going out on the field and going well as a team and supporting each other.
While this is Gibson's first year as coach, she added the support from the club has been incredibly beneficial.
"I'm very lucky to have a great support network. Luke Petrie gives us a bit of time on Friday night before the boys train and his mother Janelle gives us fitness once a month," she explained.
"I've got a pretty good group of girls that are knowledgeable on the field and we work well together."
And while she's only been properly involved in Manildra's senior rugby league for two years, Gibson, a 20-year resident of the town, knows there's something special about the Cabonne derby.
"We take every game week by week but we know it's coming and obviously we want to win," she said.
"We're keen, I'm sure Molong are keen too, Ged will have those girls revved up."
And revved up they are, with Fulwood's side knowing exactly what's at stake as the women play at Molong Recreation Ground on Sunday.
"They always get excited for this one, the Manildra game," he said.
"I'm pretty excited, we've got Paige Bohringer and Lily Martin who are our halves pairing and they're getting better and better every week.
"Paige plays up an age after she's finished with Cabonne Roos and Lily is in her first year with us so it's the first time those two have played together.
"The derby is always a good day - Manildra are the bench mark and haven't lost a game yet. We're the underdogs, they're definitely the favourites."
Molong will come into the game off a dominant 50-0 victory over Eugowra and Fulwood believes it's the momentum his side required.
"We needed a game like that to get a bit of confidence up and try a few things," he said.
"We're not getting too carried away, our main focus has always been for this game coming up so we'll see how we go."
Connor Farrer, wow.
How many Woodbridge Cup players appear on Wikipedia?
Well obviously there's one at Orange United Warriors but Trundle Boomers have their own star at dummy half.
The Wales representative deservedly has a bit of limelight attached to his name and it's no shock considering the 10 out of 10 performance he put forward at Wade Park against the Warriors.
Farrer has swapped between the Boomers and Parkes Spacemen over the years and was integral to Trundle's dominance of Woodbridge Cup from 2017-19.
But he's not the only star hooker this year in a competition that could rival Group 10 for dummy half depth.
Tyronne Johnstone has been integral to Condobolin Rams' turn around in form this year after a lean few seasons.
For Manildra, Sam Hill is a Group 10 winner with Orange CYMS and is keeping Lachie Sharp and Luke Wrigley on the bench.
The service given to halves Luke and Will Petire has been outstanding and it's no coincidence the Rhinos have dominated with such a strong dummy half rotation.
Peak Hill's Torin Hando has previously played for the Woodbridge Cup representative side and is a man for a big occasion, scoring two tries against Manildra in a top of the table clash two weeks ago.
Then you head to the Warriors and they've got the electric Matty Fuller coming out at nine, who is equally as dangerous at half-back. He too appeared for the representative team at halfback.
Michael Smith is undoubtedly Grenfell Goannas best player and such is the potential of the Western Rams man that he still appears for the Youth League side.
The last one we'll mention is CSU's Cal Flanagan. While he hasn't consistently started for the Mungoes this year, Flangan was key toward his side's Mid-West Cup premiership last season.
As you can see, we could go on and on about the hooker depth in Woodbridge Cup and not a single one would look out of depth in Group 10 or 11 side.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
