In both the men's and women's Woodbridge Cup competition, Manildra Rhinos have been the team to stop.
Well, the Condobolin Rams were ready to buck horns with their rivals in a spectacular day of rugby league at Jack Huxley Oval.
Youth League opened up the day, with the Rams defeating Cargo Blue Heelers 34-16.
Coming into the League Tag fixture, Condobolin sat seven points behind Manildra on the ladder, but it made no difference for determined Rams side as they came close to ending the Rhinos unbeaten run with a 22-all draw.
"(It was a) very big (result), we went out there with our game plan and it paid off," Rams coach Tyannua Goolagong said.
"We were pretty happy with the results and the way we played."
In a back and forth fixture, fullback Molly Hoswell was first to score for the Rhinos three minutes into game before Condobolin went ahead in the 10th minute with a try and conversion.
Hoswell had her double in the 16th minute before Condobolin hit back with two tries, one through Lartreka Capewell to lead 14-10.
Rhinos back Meg Murray handed herself a four-pointer next to help her side hit a 16-14 margin.
Condobolin's Marites Woods scored in the 40th minute before Manildra's Ella Gibson got her side back in front at 22-18.
Chyanne Goolagong would be the last to score in the 51st minute but a missed conversion would stop Condobolin from going ahead as the game ended in a tie.
With Manildra well and truly ahead of any side in points for, Goolagong believes 'condensing in our defensive line' was key in limiting the Rhinos to four tries at home.
As the back half of the Woodbridge Cup League Tag season begins, the coach wants to see her side move from sixth to the top four.
"(We're) definitely aiming for top four. We've had a rough start to the season, which only makes it harder for us but I have faith in my girls that we can make top four," she said.
In the following Woodbridge Cup first grade fixture, Condobolin went close to the upset of the season against the Rhinos, however a late Sia Nemani double sealed a 22-18 victory for the home side.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
