The rugby league community is in mourning following the death of a man that "loved his children, loved his family and didn't want for many things in life."
Thomas Bunworth died on June 26 at the age of 67 following a long illness.
His younger brother, Jim Bunworth, said his heart was warmed by all the well-wishes his family had received.
"He was a very quiet bloke. He would never do the wrong thing by you," he said.
"I know the kind of bloke he was and it's good to see that other people realised that as well."
The Bunworths grew up in Bourke, where the beloved family man would win a Group 15 premiership with the Warriors in 1974 when they defeated the Goodooga Magpies 16-6.
His work with the Rural Bank would then take him all over Western NSW, but one constant in his life was rugby league.
During his playing days he would line up for Orange CYMS, Molong Bulls, Bathurst Charlestons, Cootamundra Bulldogs and West Wyalong Mallee Men. A prolific centre, he would also represent both the Western and Riverina divisions.
"He was pretty well known in the frosty areas," Mr Bunworth's brother Jim said.
"The guy that played football was a different guy than what you knew off the field.
"He was very timid and quiet off the park. He played in the centres and was tall, wasn't a big guy, but he would get off the back fence and charge right through people. He was a good footballer and a pretty handy cricketer as well."
Mick White played football with Mr Bunworth in Cootamundra and had glowing things to say about him.
"He was a pretty easy going bloke and a real good fella," he said.
"He was a big red-headed bloke. Just as crazy as his brother Jimmy here."
Orange Hawks, for whom his son Glen played, described Mr Bunworth as a "well-known and a great supporter."
Despite moving around in his early days, Mr Bunworth would eventually settle in Orange where he and wife Gwenda would live for the past two decades.
The funeral for Mr Bunworth is on Friday, July 1 at 11am at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street Orange.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
