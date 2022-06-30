Central Western Daily

Country rugby league community mourns death of Orange's Tom Bunworth

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 30 2022 - 8:00am
RIP: Gwenda and Tom Bunworth preparing for a trip. Mr Bunworth was remembered as a loving family man and a legend of country rugby league. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The rugby league community is in mourning following the death of a man that "loved his children, loved his family and didn't want for many things in life."

