Saturday's slate of hockey games is about much more than just the results on the pitch.
Round eight of the Central West Premier League season will mark Indigenous round around the region, the importance of which is not lost on Orange United coach Fiona Reith.
Advertisement
"For us this year and last year as well, the initiative came at a good time because we're involved now with the Orange United Sports Club," she said.
"They definitely have an Indigenous background and they've been very supportive of us, even as a Central West Premier League committee, to run the round."
All matches - both men and women - will take place in Bathurst. The celebration starts at 11.30am with an opening ceremony which will involve dancers from the Orange United Sport Club, a Welcome to Country and a Smoking Ceremony.
"For us it's about showing that we have respect for (Orange United) and as a hockey club, right from the start we've encouraged the united aspect where everyone is welcome, no matter how young or old, or how good or bad you are," Reith said.
"I think the girls have really bought into it and for some of them, it's been the first time they've been part of an Indigenous day or round. It's a nice sign of respect."
In what will be a first for the United side, they will even don special Indigenous Round jerseys provided by their sports club.
"It's going to be a big day," Reith said.
"It's something that we look forward to because we're representing Orange United Sporting Club as well, but it's also great for the girls to identify with that Indigenous aspect.
"It shows a bit of respect and encourages that united aspect which we're trying to make sure everyone understands."
United will take on a red-hot St Pat's team, while Orange CYMS take on Bathurst City.
St Pat's are currently sitting second on the ladder, while United are second from the bottom, having won just two of their six matches so far.
With round eight also marking the season's second half starting point, Reith knows just how important it is to get a win on Saturday.
"We've just got to focus on, if we can, winning every game from here on in and then I guess we'll see what happens," she said.
Advertisement
"They're a very strong side and historically we have good games with them."
Both CYMS and United's games will start at 12.20pm.
On the men's side, the Orange Wanderers will take on St Pat's at 3.20pm.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.