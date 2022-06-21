Central Western Daily
Photos

Life Studio's Mardi Aplin reflects on current Orange Netball Association season after 70-39 win

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:59am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Life Studio netball stalwart Mardi Aplin the gap between first and the rest in this year's Orange Netball Association division one competition is significant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.