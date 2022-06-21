For Life Studio netball stalwart Mardi Aplin the gap between first and the rest in this year's Orange Netball Association division one competition is significant.
However, seeing the career of a player like Sophie Brisbane go full circle is what puts a smile on her face as younger players look to lean on the senior figures at the Life Studio club.
"It's awesome, we've got some young girls in our team this year and a couple of girls like Sophie Brisbane and Chloe Riley who've been around for a while and taken on a leadership role this year to help out the younger generations of netballers coming through," she said.
"I'm pleased with the way we're going, we've got lots to learn and improve on but it's only halfway through the season so we'll see how it goes from here on in."
Currently, Life Studio sits third on the division one ladder after a 70-39 win over Orange City Netball Club (OCNC) Our City Real Estate.
The victory has allowed Aplin's side to bounce back after a 66-24 defeat to first placed OCNC Craig Harvey Mechanical (OCNCCHM).
Aplin believes the ladder leaders are way ahead of the pack this season.
"Orange City are pretty much, I think, out of anyone's reach this year," she said.
"When you're beating teams by 80-odd it's a pretty tough ask for anyone to turn around to compete with that when they've got most of the representative players in Orange - they're a pretty hard team to beat.
"I'm not disappointed at all with the way we're going. The competition is going to be with second, third and fourth to see who comes in those positions because everyone else is a little more levelled out, whereas they're in a class of their own."
Aplin added that the youth of Orange Netball Association is certainly beginning to experience how challenging division one can be.
"It's a really weird season, to be totally honest; I feel sorry for Hawks because they've got a team full of young girls and don't have much experience with them ... I feel quite sorry for those guys that they've been put in division one," she said.
"We've got our other Life Studio (MID WEST EYES) team who won division two last year that have been put in division one and those girls are doing awesome.
"I've got to give credit to Sophie Beer who's with Kinross, they've copped some massive losses but to Soph's credit she's doing wonderful things with those kids and it's all about keeping them in the game really ... and wanting to play and those things for me are really positives about what's coming through.
"I know division two has some good young kids coming through and I hope in the future all clubs start to build again."
Life Studio itself has blooded plenty of younger players this season with Ellie Mooney, Riley, Brisbane and Aplin its most experienced players this season after losing Emily Williams and Ally Kaufman to Orange City.
The rest of its squad had never played division one before this season with Aplin impressed by Brisbane and Riley's leadership skills.
"People like Soph (Brisbane) and Chlo (Riley) are pretty much doing what the older girls did when they were young," she said.
"I had Soph around when she was 13 and I know the older girls looked after her and brought her along - I remember playing with her and made sure we supported her.
"It's a highlight of my year to see those girls and Soph be out there and doing the same thing for those young girls out there as well."
With Life Studio's younger players surrounded by experienced players, Aplin believes that has assisted the transition from divisions.
And while defeats for various teams is providing an education in how to get better, she feels there needs to be a medium between learning the game and copping huge losses.
"It's definitely building resilience, obviously there's a difference at this age, I think all ages are different in what they do and in selected teams, for me, there's a difference. If you've got a good team when you're younger and they win by a good margin that can't be helped because those kids aren't selected, they're just playing together because they love playing together," she said.
"When you're getting up into the senior division and selecting teams for this competition, there's a difference between resilience and getting absolutely annihilated which I don't like and I don't think it's good for either way. I don't think it's good for the team that's annihilating people because they're obviously not learning and it's not good for the teams that are getting annihilated."
"I'd hate to see those young Hawks girls not come back next year because they haven't enjoyed their season and (I need) to keep my other Life Studio team in that mindset to keep playing the sport because they love it and that's what they want to do on a weekend.
"I probably sound like a sore loser but I don't really mind because it's Orange netball, we're not really talking about the Australian Diamonds here, we're talking about a competition where kids want to play and that age group especially .. it's really important they get resilience but at the same token they have some achievements throughout the year as well."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
