The 2022 East Orange Markets have been cancelled, due to dwindling stall bookings and a lack of volunteers.
Originally scheduled to run on October 16, local produce, handmade clothing, food, and art sales were planned.
Live-music, face painting, and a jumping castle had also been organised for the annual non-profit event.
Orange East Public School P&C president Shailee Roxburgh announced the decision on Facebook.
"Last week we held a special meeting to determine the viability of proceeding," Ms Roxburgh said.
"Our major concerns were around the low availability of volunteers to organise and run the market day.
"Compounding this issue, we have also had much lower interest that we would normally see at this stage for stall holders."
Stall bookings will be fully refunded, and organisers say they hope to restart the event for 2023.
The Central Western Daily reached out for further comment, and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Funds for a school kitchen, garden, chicken enclosure, shed, playgrounds, netball court, and building upgrades have been raised in previous years by the market.
