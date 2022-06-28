The love story of Sean Grabham and Olivia Hordynsky is one that comes straight out of a fairy-tale.
The couple first met in 2020 during Orange Theatre Company's rendition of Beauty and the Beast and got engaged in January of this year. The pair were part of the ensemble on that occasion, but have now landed the leading roles in OTC's upcoming performances of The Wedding Singer.
"The theatre will always hold a special place in my heart now," Mr Grabham said.
"We always sing at home and have a joke around, but being able to do it for real will be pretty special."
Mr Grabham will play the role of Robbie Hart and will be doing his best not to put out a carbon copy Adam Sandler showing.
"I definitely enjoyed the movie itself and I'm very excited to have a go," he said.
"I don't want to copy Adam Sandler but I want to channel him a bit. It's a little up to the director but I want to make it my own."
This will be the first time the pair have performed on the stage together, and while they may not have the experience that others may bring, they do have one important thing up their sleeves.
"At least the chemistry will be real," Ms Hordynsky said with a smile.
"It's pretty insane and special. It's something we'd joked about and I'm really excited. I'll just have to get over my fear of kissing in front of people. I think for us it will be quite easy because it is genuine.
Similar as her soon-to-be husband, Ms Hordynsky is hoping to make the part of Julia Sullivan her own, rather than put on a Drew Barrymore-esque performance.
"I cried when I got the phone call to say I'd got the part. I'm fairly competitive as well, so I'm excited to bring my own touch to it," she said.
"Before auditions and call-backs, I didn't watch any tapes because I wanted to go forward with what Julia would be like in my interpretation. I don't want it to be a mimicry of something else."
Pulling the strings behind the scenes will be director Allie Platt.
This will be her first time in the director's chair, although she can draw on previous experience to help along the way.
"When Orange Theatre Company did Wedding Singer the last time in 2009, I was in it," she said.
"So it's been a show that's close to my heart. It's pretty exciting to take a show that I know pretty well and has special meaning for me and I can put my own twist on it.
"It's all really bright and exciting and people know the movie, so I think this is a musical that can appeal to everyone."
The show will run from October 14 to October 23 this year. The other lead roles went to Alan Moxey (Sammy), Peita Mages (Holly), Aisleen Moxey (Linda), Bradley Lynch (George), Max Tracey (Glen Guglia), Linday Punch (grandma Rosie) and Penny Flannery (Angie).
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
