Central Western Daily

Orange volunteer numbers have fallen, 2021 Australian census reveals

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCARCE: Orange Salvos store volunteer, Kari Olariaga with acting store manager, Sharon Lord and Salvos volunteer, Nerida Noon continue to work voluntarily, despite the fall in unpaid work figures. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

VOLUNTEERING in Orange has taken a dive in figures since 2016, the latest Australian census data reveals, with further research pinning COVID-19 as the culprit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.