Central Western Daily

Group 10 referees Cathryn Brown and Ali Gavin relish learning from Gavin and Kasey Badger through Women in League officiating program at Canberra

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 29 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THEIR CALL: Cathryn (CJ) Brown and Ali Gavin are forming a terrific refereeing career. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

When CJ Brown and Ali Gavin are asked what they prefer out of playing and refereeing rugby league, their answer is quick and unequivocal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.