Revolution is in the air with a massive overhaul to the Big Bash League on its way.
Players will be able to nominate their salary scale - gold, silver or bronze - and will then sit back and see which clubs pick them.
The BBL will elevate the players with the biggest pulling power into a platinum category, with part of that wage to fall outside of the salary cap.
Platinum players are reportedly set to earn about $340,000, with gold ($260,000), silver ($175,000) and bronze ($100,000) also set for handy pay days.
The draft, to be held in the coming months, will feature four rounds starting with the platinum round and finishing with the silver/bronze round.
A club can pass on a round, but they must pick at least two players and a maximum of three during the draft.
This concept while far from foreign, is certainly notable as it represents a huge change to how professional sport is run in Australia.
But here in Orange, the concept has already been tried.
The old Orange Premier League pitted mate against mate with teams selected following a draft-like system from each of the six ODCA first grade sides. This would eventually make way a month-long club-based competition, before turning in the Royal Hotel Cup we now know and love which in recent years, has featured teams from all across the Central West.
So with the BBL deciding to shake things up, we wondered what a similar draft would look like if we were to implement it for the 2022-23 T20 season.
We've scoured last season's stats and come up with what a four-team mock draft would look like.
But before we get to the draft itself, we have to allocated our players into their tiers. For the sake of continuity, we have selected the 44 players (11-a-side) who we think best performed in last year's competition and split them up into a designated tier (platinum, gold, silver and bronze). This system also assumed that all players who played in last year's competition will be back again for the upcoming season.
Five platinum players: Nick Murphy (CYMS), Ben Cant (ORC), Nicholas Broes (St Pat's), Nicholas Babcock (City Colts) and Mitchell Taylor (St Pat's).
Fifteen gold players: Henry Shoemark (City Colts), Hugh McIntyre (Rugby), Hugh Le Lievre (CYMS), Brad Glasson (Rugby), Kyle Buckley (Cavaliers), Andrew Brown (St Pat's), Shaun Grenfell (Orange City), Cameron Laird (Cavaliers), Blake Caldwell (Lithgow), Dave Neil (CYMS), Matt Corben (Cavs), Angus Parsons (St Pat's), David Henderson (City Colts), Dave Sellars (ORC), Michael Curtale (Orange City).
Thirteen silver players: Mathew Skinner (St Pat's), Graeme Judge (Centrals), Ethan Muller (ORC), Wes Lummis (Cavs), Connor Slattery (St Pat's), Hugh Britton (Cavs), Daniel Casey (City Colts), George Cumming (Cavs), Alan Dhatt (CYMS), Jameel Qureshi (Rugby), Kurt Toole (Centennials), Michael Delaney (CYMS), Hamish Siegart (ORC).
Eleven bronze players: Cam Rasmussen (Centrals), Gajula Pawan (Lithgow), Fletcher Rose (Orange City), Clinton Moxon (Bathurst City), Cooper Brien (St Pat's), Nick Crowley (Cavs), Brock Larance (Bathurst City), Kobe Hunter (Lithgow), Trent Fitzpatrick (ORC), Charlie Greer (Cavs) and Jon Cronin (Lithgow).
The draft will work similarly to that of the BBL, with teams able to select only platinum players with their round one picks, platinum or gold players in round two, gold or silver in round three and then silver or bronze in round four.
The teams used will Orange City (first pick), St Pat's (second pick). Rugby Union (third pick) and Cavaliers (fourth pick).
The picking order will be a reverse snake draft, so that the team who picks first overall (Orange City), will pick last in the second round.
Orange City: Nicholas Broes, Hugh McIntyre, Andrew Brown, Jameel Qureshi, Dave Sellars, Kyle Buckley, Kurt Toole, Daniel Casey, Charlie Greer, Cooper Brien and Clinton Moxon.
St Pat's: Ben Cant, Hugh Le Lievre, Brad Glasson, Connor Slattery, Matt Corben, Cameron Laird, Hugh Britton, Alan Dhatt, Brock Larance, Cam Rasmussen and Nick Crowley.
Rugby: Nick Murphy, Henry Shoemark, Michael Curtale, Mathew Skinner, Blake Caldwell, David Henderson, George Cumming, Ethan Muller, Fletcher Rose, Trent Fitzpatrick and Jon Cronin.
Cavaliers: Nicholas Babcock, Mitchell Taylor, Angus Parsons, Wes Lummis, Shaun Grenfell, Dave Neil, Hamish Siegart, Graeme Judge, Michael Delaney, Kobe Hunter and Gajula Pawan.
The draft results certainly threw out some interesting line-ups. Cavs have arguably the most fierce bowling attack out of the four, while St Pat's and Rugby have the top order batting strength to match it with the best. Orange City have come out of the draft with a very well-rounded team who could rely on bat or ball to win them any matchup.
While the current Royal Hotel Cup format has given us some great competition these past few years and in our opinion, does not need a reshuffle, should teams drop out in the future, a draft such as the one above could certainly provide some much-needed entertainment, both on and off the pitch.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
