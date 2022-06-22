Hundreds of teachers from around Orange will go on strike in an ongoing dispute over workload and wages.
Chris Novak is the Orange Teachers Association president and confirmed that the city's public and catholic schools - both primary and secondary - would hold a joint protest in Bathurst on Thursday, June 30.
Mr Novak pointed to a decision by the NSW Government earlier in June to cap pay rises for public sector workers at three per cent for the 2022/23 financial year as a leading reason behind the strike.
"With inflation going up at 5.2 per cent, every year we're effectively having a two per cent pay cut," he said.
"I'm a teacher and my colleagues are teachers and they're telling me they're working well over 70, 80 hours a week for very minimal wage. We're having to fight for resources, photocopying, laptops that are missing buttons."
Tuesday's budget papers revealed no further offer to improve pay rates was on the table.
Mr Novak is also a teacher at Canobolas High School and said students in their final year at university were being given classrooms to teach "by themselves."
"They are completely unprepared and they are becoming completely overwhelmed," he said.
"They haven't even finished their degree yet and they're being given classes. I know at Canobolas we have five of those situations and they're teaching near-on full teaching loads.
"It's not their fault, they're getting thrown into the deep end. It's a tough situation at the moment and all schools at the moment have staffing shortages, but the answer is definitely not throwing unqualified teachers into the mix."
Premier Dominic Perrottet accused union bosses of "playing politics with the people of NSW", saying "it's completely unacceptable and it's wrong",
The new policy confirmed in the budget on Tuesday includes a three per cent pay rise in each of the next two financial years, with another 0.5 per cent the following financial year for workers who make a "substantial contribution to productivity-enhancing reforms".
"We have the highest wage increases of any state in the country ... I think where we've landed is fair and reasonable, it's nation-leading," he told reporters on Wednesday.
"It's been a tough few years but we need to ensure that what we do is fair and reasonable."
He accused the unions of going out of their way to cause "massive inconvenience to parents" by striking on the last day of the financial year.
Public sector workers argue the pay increases are not enough and translate to a real wage cut, with inflation running at 5.2 per cent and forecast to tip over seven per cent.
Mr Novak said that if their needs weren't met, then schools would likely see more teachers leave for higher paying jobs.
"The government aren't taking our concerns seriously. As a union and as schools and teachers we need to be compensated fairly for the work we put in," he said.
"At the same time, you want to attract these professionals to the roles and you want to keep these excellent teachers. To do that, you must make the wages reflective of their skills.
"If they can go off and get jobs in the private sector for less hours and more money, what do you think they're going to do?"
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
