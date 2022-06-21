WORKER housing has been identified as one of the constraints to growing the tourism dollar within the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne region.
According to a business community survey conducted as part of the Orange Region Destination Management plan, suitable accommodation for the tourism-based workforce was one of the key phrases used by the 250 respondents who said the lack of affordable housing for sector workers made it difficult to attract and retain staff.
The shortage and diversity of accommodation for visitors was also touched upon.
The Destination Management report, which was compiled by Melbourne firm Urban Enterprise and which will be tabled at Thursday's Orange council meeting, will guide the district's tourism management heading towards 2026.
In the five year period from 2015 to 2019, more than 1.3 million visitors have travelled to the district bounded by Orange, Cabonne and Blayney, according to the report's assessment overview.
Of those, 845,000 were day-trippers who spent a combined $106m or about $126 each while in the region.
The almost 500,000 overnight visitors spent an average $547, contributed $271 million to the economy.
Tourism Research Australia data shows Orange as the heavyweight of the three centres, with 80 per cent of visitors, or 1.1million, contributing $305m with a variety of stays which include holidays (34 per cent), visiting friends or relatives (24 per cent) and business (14 per cent). Medical services accounted for 25 per cent of visits.
Visitors to the Orange region are primarily older couples (27 per cent) and parents with children under 14 (25 per cent).
The report points out the high proportion of older couples puts the region in a good position to grow midweek travel.
Along with accommodation for their workforce, the 250 tourism stakeholders surveyed were keen to expand the tourism offering beyond wine and food, by better promoting the natural assets available within the district and the smaller villages and towns.
They also identified strengthening the marketing and promotion undertaken by the district's peak tourism body Orange 360 and the development of new tracks and trials as items on their wish-lists.
Moving forward, the DMP sets out a vision of turning the Orange Region into a "leading Australian visitor destination, enriched by vibrant towns and villages, providing the highest quality wine, food and escape to nature experiences".
To achieve that vision the plan as seven themes to guide future investment including enhancing the events and festivals brand and growing business and conferencing events to "development a well-rounded and sustainable events calendar".
Taking advantage of the growth in nature-based and cycle tourism through investment in nature-based experiences and showcasing and celebrating local culture were also included in the themes.
Providing it is endorsed as expected on Thursday, the draft Orange Region Destinations Management Plan will be on exhibition for 28 days from June 29.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
