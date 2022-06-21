Central Western Daily

Zeana Johnson attended drug rehabilitation before attending Orange Local Court for stealing from work

By Court Reporter
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 9:30pm
IN COURT: The woman took at least $100 each day that she stole money from the register at a previous job. FILE PHOTO

A former liquor shop employee who stole $1800 from the cash register at her job was ordered to repay the money as part of her punishment when she appeared in Orange Local Court.

