Central Western Daily
Comment

Socceroos stun the world against Peru in penalty shootout

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 13 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Socceroos have held their nerve in a tense penalty shootout to qualify for the World Cup finals.

I am far from the Socceroos fan I was back on November 16 2005, when John Aloisi sent Australia through to its first World Cup in my lifetime.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.