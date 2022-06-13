It might've been the long weekend, but rugby league is the sport that never stops.
While the bulk of the premiership earned a weekend off and enjoyed everything the Queens Birthday long weekend has to offer, the Peter McDonald Premiership continued with Forbes Magpies and Parkes Spacemen battling it out for the George Wright Shield.
Four on the trot - that's the Parkes Spacemen, and it's been a sensational turnaround for the side's Peter McDonald Premiership season after starting 0-3.
Now, they've dismantled Nyngan, Macquarie, Wellington and Forbes all in quick succession.
So the question must be asked - are they premiership smokies?
You'd have to say yes.
With a unique style of play that encourages attacking footy, the Spacies are one of the most exciting teams in the competition and have the capacity to upset numerous sides.
A derby day 34-14 win over Forbes Magpies on Sunday proved Parkes' credentials, particularly when captain-coach Jack Creith was sidelined by injury.
Never mind the outs though, let's focus on who's on the field.
Chad Porter is one of the best halfbacks in the competition and has been a big part of the Spacemen's resurgence.
Will Wardle is a new recruit from Thirlmere Roosters and a former NSW Country back-rower.
From all reports, Wardle has well and truly fitted into the Parkes community, after gesturing to the crowd at Jock Colley Field on Sunday and frustrating those from Forbes.
That sounds like a man who knows what it means to win in the red, white and blue.
Then you've got the Fijian invasion with Jim Dabea and Tikoko Rokodelana, who both have experience with the Fijian national set up in rugby league and rugby union.
And to go with that there's the ever-reliable Dwyers.
Sam Dwyer, has gone from fullback to hooker and not skipped a beat while Joe Dwyer ran over for a double on Sunday.
For us Orange folk, as discussed in this column previously, July 10 is the date to lock in because the Spacies are coming town.
And they'll be up against an old team-mate in Orange Hawks captain Alex Prout.
Parkes' next two fixtures will be against Lithgow at Parkes, before heading to Nyngan - two very winnable fixtures - before setting up a mouth-watering encounter at Wade Park.
The silly season is approaching.
Seven years on and Daly Cherry-Evans is probably the name that first comes to mind when the topic of a June 30 deadline is brought up.
But that subject isn't just relevant to the NRL, in the Peter McDonald Premiership clubs have until June 30 to finalise their squads and there could still be some movement in the market.
Nyngan have been the big movers.
There was plenty of talk from Jacob Neill's Tigers that they were close to some big names over the off-season but the ink failed to make it to the page.
However, that's all changed since kick off with Michael Stark, Jyde Dwyer and former Wentworthville halfback Josh Bermingham all committing to the men in orange.
It was obvious in Nyngan's close 20-18 loss to Hawks in round two they were missing a controlling head that would've stopped the home side's first half dominance.
Maybe with these signings, the best is yet to come for the Tigers.
Nyngan aren't the only club that require re-enforcements.
Hawks' depth has been seriously tested this season and according to the team-sheet against Lithgow Workies in round seven, not one of its players were worth any player points - a testament to the club's development no doubt but also an opportunity to make moves.
Lithgow sat on 37 player points in that fixture and would also have the chance to recruit as the club looks to improve its ladder position.
Despite dominating the first half of the season, Orange CYMS are probably one middle forward away from being close to impossible to defeat.
As of round three against Cowra, CYMS' player points were at 67 so there's still room to bring at least one player into the fold.
Watch this space.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
