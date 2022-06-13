After three days of hard-fought action, it was the Two Blues from Western Sydney who came away as the under 14s State Cup champions.
Having lost to Gordon in the Sydney Cup decider the day prior, the Two Blues, coached by Aaron Spooner, were determined not to let another title slip through their fingers.
"It's always a tough weekend to come away winners," Spooner said.
"It's been a journey for them. We've been at it for ten weeks now and it's been a big journey and they've had to work very hard.
"Sunday was pretty tough for them. We beat Gordon last year in the grand final and Gordon were clearly up to serve us up a dish of revenge, which they did, and we probably played our worst game of the whole weekend there."
But instead of a Sydney Cup re-match, it was Eastwood who found themselves in the State Cup grand final at Max Stewart Park.
Nerves certainly looked to play a part in the opening score as the Two Blues pounced on a mistake to notch the first five points of the game.
It would prove a gritty, back-and-forth affair for most of the first half, with Eastwood finally getting on the board when a they pounced on a charge down in enemy territory.
With the scores level, the Two Blues would crash over just before half-time to go into the break 10-5 up.
The boys from the west would go over soon after play resumed in the second half, the importance of which Spooner stressed to his side.
"I said to the boys at halftime that they had to score first after the break," he said.
"Grand finals are won in the championship minutes before halftime and after. The fact that they weathered the storm and scored first made it difficult."
Eastwood wouldn't go away though and would score with just three minutes to go to reduce the deficit to three points.
They weren't able to pull off the comeback however, and the Two Blues would walk away 15-12 winners.
"We said to the boys that it was always going to be won up front," Spooner added.
"Eastwood had a pretty good backline as well, so we were keen to get up in their face and not give them any time or space, which I thought we did. I thought our scrum was excellent, our lineout was effective, our back row was immense and they won the battle on the ground."
When the final whistle blew, players rushed onto the field to celebrate with their teammates. Spooner knew just what it meant to a side which took home the under 13s State Cup in 2021.
"We had some busted kids too that we lost today. Some kids were seriously crook this morning and couldn't play in the first game, and we came in with some injuries as well," he said.
"We've played busted the whole weekend, but they've backed themselves and they've hung together. The big difference with this bunch of guys is they're a very close knit team. They've played together for a long time, some of them since they were nine or ten at this level, so for them to go back-to-back is very special for them."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
