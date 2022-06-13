It was a day of firsts for Joe Kay and his Orange CYMS teammates.
Travelling away to take on the Mudgee Wolves, it was the first time Cameron Pasquali stepped up into the Western Premier League team, it was the first time captain Kay played a position that wasn't goalkeeper all season and most importantly, they came away with their first point of the campaign.
With just nine regulars available, the green and golds called three Orange and District Football Association A graders into action. That included Pasquali who donned the keeping gloves and pitched a shutout in what was a 0-0 draw.
Kay stepped up to play right back and could not have been prouder of his team's effort.
"It feels like it's been a while coming now. We've really progressed a lot the last couple weeks and think we deserved a point. It's good to finally get it," he said.
"We've always believed that the results haven't always been true to how we played. We think we deserved a couple points before now, but it's good to finally get that first one."
Through their previous seven games up until the weekend's clash, CYMS had scored just five goals and conceded 27.
Although they weren't able to make a dent to the scoresheet, Kay was pleased to pitch their first shutout of the year.
"I think it puts us in good stead for the rest of the season. We've had a really tough start with a lot of unavailability and a lot of that going on. It showed a lot of our character and the fight we have," he said.
"The main goal going forward is to get the points. I'd like us to make sure we improve on every result we've already had with the teams. The games we've lost, we'd like to get points in those going forward and push for finals if we can, but it's a bit of a stretch given our poor start."
As for his role on the field, fair to say Kay won't mind getting the gloves back at the next opportunity.
"It was a bit odd, it's been a while," he said.
"It was good to get out on the field and put in the work there, instead of just yelling at guys to do stuff."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
