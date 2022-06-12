To leave the sport of tenpin bowling in better shape than when he first picked up a ball (with two hands).
Jason Belmonte's always had big dreams, and given his record on the lanes and his standing as a Goliath in the sport of tenpin bowling, few could argue he's not capable of achieving just about anything he sets his mind to.
He's quite open in his quest to become "one of the greatest to ever lace up the shoes and roll a ball", and with more Professional Bowlers Association major titles next to his name than anyone else in history you could argue the 38-year-old from Orange is already just that - tenpin bowling's very own GOAT; the Greatest Of All Time.
He changed the game. Plain and simple. And the biggest moments, the most significant periods of any sport's history are often defined by athletes who've changed the way a particular sport is played.
Back in 2008, Mr Belmonte tipped the Professional Bowling Association world on its head with what would be a revolutionary two-hand technique, refined over many, many years bowling away at the Orange Tenpin Bowl up on Byng Street.
It captured the imagination of a nation. Outraged a few, too. But, tellingly, it inspired a generation. Mr Belmonte changed the game.
But, despite all of that, perhaps his latest hope is one of his most ambitious.
"I hope I'm remembered as someone who made the game better and I hope to raise the bar for future players to aim at," he added.
"My hope is my success elevates the status of bowling in Australia to the public. To one day see it recognised for more than what is it today."
Mr Belmonte has this weekend been honoured as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to tenpin bowling at the elite level, announced on Sunday night as part of the Queen's Birthday honours.
That hope is manifesting.
Already one of the biggest names in tenpin bowling in the states, Mr Belmonte would openly admit the sport just doesn't have that same profile in Australia, or even in Orange for that matter.
To be awarded an AM means an incredible amount. It's the recognition of what I have devoted my life to at the highest level here in Australia.- Jason Belmonte AM
Recognition like an AM certainly helps, and at the very least it gives 'Belmo' that little extra drive to continue doing what he knows best - bowling, and invariably winning - because, slowly but surely, he's making inroads on that hope to one day elevate the sport he loves on Australian shores.
"I was about to leave home when I received the email notifying me I had received the award," Mr Belmonte said, looking back on his AM.
"It took me a few times to read it to make sure it was real.
"To be awarded an AM means an incredible amount. It's the recognition of what I have devoted my life to at the highest level here in Australia.
"My family and I are very excited to see me receive such a prestigious award."
You see, family is everything for Mr Belmonte.
Despite owning three PBA Players' Championship crowns, four USBC Masters titles, three Tournament of Champions majors, three World Championship titles and, until 2020, what proved to an an elusive US Open crown, he says "being a husband and a father" are his most precious accolades.
His wife Kimberly, and four kids Aria, Hugo, Sylvie and one-year-old Bowie, they're his rocks. While mum and dad, Aldo and Marisa, have been there cheering on their son from the get-go.
"My bowling always comes second to my family," he added, before touching on what enables him to perform at such an elite level while over 14,000 kilometres from home.
"My own internal desires to leave a legacy behind that cements me as one of the greatest players in the sports history," Mr Belmonte added.
And there it is again - that motivation.
It's clear legacy, at this point in time in his career, with absolutely nothing left to prove on the lanes against the world's best, is a huge driving force for Mr Belmonte.
But the six-time PBA player of the year's ambition to leave the game in a better place than when he first entered the big leagues in 2008 - winning rookie of the year honours - is there to see on the lanes every day, all around the world, too.
"I think I realised (the impact he's had on the sport) when I went to a few youth events around the world and noticed just how many kids were utilising the technique I use. It's estimated now that more than 25 per cent of youth players around the world are two-handed players. That's just wild to me," he added.
And things could get a whole lot wilder.
In 2022, after what was a turbulent two-year period for sport right across the globe with international travel virtually non-existent due to COVID, Mr Belmonte has returned to the PBA better than ever.
He's won more PBA titles this time around than any previous year on his record - taking out the Storm Cup in Kokomo and Lubbock, the PBA Scorpion Championship and then PBA Tour Finals, on top of his 14th major title, the PBA Players' Championship - and all signs point towards his already incredible career becoming a little bit more glittery in the next few years.
Ominously, Mr Belmonte says he can't yet see the finish line on what is already a 15-year career at the top.
" ... but I know it's considerably closer today than it was three years ago," he added, looking at the end game.
"I will never stop bowling, but I will definitely decrease how much in the coming years."
Mr Belmonte is one of over 900 Australians being honoured on the 2022 Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List.
