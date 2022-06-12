Central Western Daily
Good News

Jason Belmonte awarded Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to tenpin bowling

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
June 12 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Belmonte with Sylvie, Hugo and Aria and wife Kimberly after claiming his 13th major in March, 2020. Photo: PBA

To leave the sport of tenpin bowling in better shape than when he first picked up a ball (with two hands).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.